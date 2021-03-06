PDM to boycott PM’s vote of confidence today, says Fazl

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has announced that it will boycott today’s (Saturday) session of the National Assembly, during which Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence from lawmakers.

“No member of the PDM will participate in tomorrow’s National Assembly session,” said PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman, in a press conference on Friday.

Referring to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani’s survival of the vote of no-confidence in 2019, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief said the Prime Minister had said, at the time, that opposition senators who voted in Sanjrani’s favour had voted according to their conscience, according to Geo News.

The JUI-F chief spoke about the ECP as well. “We believe [the government] blaming the ECP in Senate election is not the matter,” he said. “We believe he [Prime Minister] blamed the ECP to put pressure on them on the foreign funding case.”

The JUI-F chief wondered how the Prime Minister could seek a vote of confidence from the same lawmakers he was accusing of receiving bribes to vote against the party line in the Senate elections. The boycott came a day before the 30th session of the National Assembly (NA), which convenes today for the vote of confidence. “In exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President has been pleased to summon the National Assembly to meet in the Parliament Building, Islamabad on Saturday, 6 March 2021 at 12:15pm for the purpose of requiring the Prime Minister to obtain the vote of confidence from the National Assembly under Article 91(7) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the notification issued in this regard said.

The procedure for vote of confidence on Prime Minister is that before voting commences, the Speaker shall direct that the bells be rung for five minutes to enable members not present in the chamber to be present.

Immediately after the bells stop ringing, all the entrances to the lobby shall be locked and the assembly staff posted at each entrance shall not allow any entry or exit through those entrances until the voting has concluded.

The Speaker shall then read out the resolution before the assembly and ask the members who wish to vote in favour of the resolution to pass in single file through the entrance where tellers shall be posted to record the votes.

On reaching the desk of the tellers, each member shall, in turn, call out the division number allotted to him under the rules. The tellers shall then mark off his number on the division list simultaneously calling out the name of the member.

In order to ensure that his vote has been properly recorded, the member shall not move off until he has clearly heard the teller call out his name. After a member has recorded his vote, he shall not return to the chamber until bells are rung under paragraph.

When the Speaker finds that all the members who wished to vote have recorded their votes, he shall announce that the voting has concluded. Thereupon the secretary shall cause the division list to be collected, count the recorded votes and present the result of the count to the Speaker.

The speaker shall then direct that the bells be rung for two minutes to enable the members to return to the chamber. After the bells stop ringing, the speaker shall announce the result to the assembly.