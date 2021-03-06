ECP ‘won’t bow to any pressure’ after PM remarks

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: A day after Prime Minister Imran Khan criticised the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to conduct the Senate elections via secret balloting, the electoral body issued a strongly worded statement asserting its independence, vowing it would “not come under any sort of pressure”.

“It is surprising that under the same staff in the same election under the same roof on the same day, what they lost is unacceptable, but what they won is acceptable. Is this not an open contradiction?” the commission asked in a statement issued Friday, on its meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja. which added the ECP “rejects” the discussions and anger expressed on the results.

The statement came after the ECP convened a meeting, Geo News reported, to discuss the remarks made by the Prime Minister during his address to the nation on Thursday, where he explained the political situation in the country that emerged after Wednesday’s Senate elections in which the opposition managed to stage an upset.

During his address, the Premier called out the electoral body for “protecting those who made money” by holding the Senate elections through a secret ballot.

In its statement, the ECP said: “This is the beauty of democracy and independent elections and the secret ballot which the entire nation witnessed was according to the Constitution.”

“Every political party and politician should have the courage to accept defeat,” it said. The electoral body added that if anyone disagreed with the ECP’s results, they should come forward with evidence. “If we can listen to your recommendations why would we not listen to your complaints? Do not sling mud at us. Have some consideration,” it said.

The ECP said the Senate elections were held according to the law and the Constitution and were conducted in a good way. It said the statements and discussions that had come to the electoral body through media reports were “saddening, especially statements made by some members of the federal cabinet and particularly what the Prime Minister said in his address yesterday”.

The ECP stressed it was a constitutional and independent institution. “[The ECP] has to see what the law and the Constitution allows, and what the standard has to be. We cannot ignore the law and the Constitution or bring an amendment for anyone’s happiness,” it added.

“If someone has objections to the body’s decisions or orders it could take the constitutional way, but let the institution work independently,” the statement said. “We have neither come under pressure from anybody and neither will we [do so in the future].”

Talking about its manner of dealing with political parties, the ECP said it listened to the opinion of any delegation that wanted to meet it and conducted a detailed analysis of its recommendations. “The election commission listens to everyone, but fulfils its obligations only according to what is written in the law and the Constitution,” it said.

The ECP further questioned why the government had not taken the issues it had pointed out to Parliament for legislation, stressing that the commission’s job was “not to legislate, but to implement the law”. “If the constitutional institutions continue to be ridiculed in this way it is tantamount to their (own) weakness and not that of the ECP,” it added.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over the smooth holding of Senate elections as per Constitution and law. Use of secret ballot paper was a constitutional requirement, it added.

Following the statement, government ministers responded in a press conference. Science and technology minister Fawad Chaudhry and information minister Shibli Faraz, while expressing their regard for the ECP, hit back at the electoral body’s “inappropriate” statement, insisting that the fact that one candidate won and one lost under the same roof was “evidence” of horse-trading.

The minister stated that the institutions show their “independence through their actions and not through press releases”. “It is irresponsible to issue a press release on Prime Minister’s stance,” said the minister.

Chaudhry clarified that Khan, in his statement, said the responsibility to make elections free and fair was not fulfilled in the Senate elections held on Wednesday. “This is not a thing to be upset about, but measures need to be taken.”

He stated that the Prime Minister meant that the government and the ECP should work together to “develop a mechanism that will stop rigging” and ensure free and fair elections. “I want to assure the Chief Election Commissioner and members that we want to see you strong,” said Chaudhry.

The minister said he is “shocked” over the ECP which said that the PTI should come forward with evidence. He said the evidence was there in the form of “videos of vote-buying, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Shah’s audio, and Maryam Nawaz’s speech”.

The minister hoped that the ECP will “reviews its stance and not rely on press releases”. He added that he rather expected the ECP to “prove its independence through its actions”.

“From Daska elections till Senate elections you have to realise that there have been shortcomings and it cannot be said that all that has happened is fine,” said Chaudhry, adding that if the ECP requires the government’s help, then it is “available 24/7”.

Senator-elect Barrister Ali Zafar said the ECP was a constitutional institution and its decisions could be debated and criticized by the citizens, adding the ECP was asked to introduce modern technology for the senate polls, which was refused.