YPARD Pakistan appoints officials

News Desk

KARACHI: The Young Professionals Platform for Agricultural Research and Development (YPARD) Global Unit appointed the Planning and Development (P&D) team for Pakistan under the command of Ahmad Jawad as head of P&D, a statement said on Friday.

Similarly, Dr Saira Begum was appointed as the P&D secretary, while Shahila Sultana, Ahmed Raza Kirmani, and Adnan Arshad were appointed as senior managers of P&D Central Board, it added.

Ramzan Rafique will perform the duties of program coordinator YPARD and Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar was appointed as adviser P&D.

The appointments of regional representatives and regional manager P&D’s for all provinces will formally announce later, it said.

A YPARD spokesman said YPARD has a presence in 72 countries and founded in New Delhi on November 8, 2006. The structure of its governance was established based on an agreement between stakeholders of agricultural research for development and a group of donors who supported the initiative, it added.