Dogs save the Queen!

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II has acquired two new corgi puppies after the last of her succession of the dogs died several years ago, The Sun reported on Friday. The tabloid said the lively pups -- the latest in a long line of dogs to keep the 94-year-old company -- were bringing joy as the royal family battles a series of crises. Her 99-year-old husband, Prince Philip, has just had a heart operation, while her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have given a tell-all interview to US television after moving to California.