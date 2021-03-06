UN still waiting for proof whether Dubai’s Sheikha Latifa is alive

GENEVA: The UN said on Friday it was yet to see evidence from the United Arab Emirates that Dubai’s Sheikha Latifa was still alive, a fortnight after seeking proof.

The United Nations Human Rights Office had asked for evidence about the daughter of Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum after the BBC broadcast a video shot by Latifa saying she was being held captive and feared for her life.

Sheikh Mohammed is the vice president and prime minister of the UAE, of which Dubai is one of the seven emirates. His 35-year-old daughter has not been seen in public since a foiled attempt to escape from the emirate in March 2018.