Dozens of Mexican politicians killed

Mexico City: At least 64 Mexican politicians have been murdered in the past six months, the government said on Friday, three months ahead of elections, which typically unleash a wave of politically motivated violence. Politicians in the Latin American nation, particularly at the local level, often fall victim to bloodshed connected to corruption and the multi-billion-dollar drugs trade.