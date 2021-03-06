Traces of life Scientists look beyond solar system

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Washington: Searching for traces of life on Mars, like Nasa is doing, is one thing. But scientists are also looking further afield. Could it be found beyond our solar system? A study published on Thursday in the prestigious journal Science reveals the discovery of a new exoplanet that could be instrumental in the hunt.
Researchers will try to determine whether there is an atmosphere on the "super-Earth" and traces of life around a star other than our Sun. "The end of the road is finding biomarkers or biosignatures in the atmospheres of exoplanets, which is signs of life on habitable Earth-like planets," said Jose Caballero, an astronomer at Spain’s Centro de Astrobiologia and one of the co-authors of the study.