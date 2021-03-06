64 Mexican politicians killed

Mexico City: At least 64 Mexican politicians have been murdered in the past six months, the government said on Friday, three months ahead of elections, which typically unleash a wave of politically motivated violence.

Iran Guards foil plane hijacking

Ag AFP

Tehran: Iran´s Revolutionary Guards said on Friday that they foiled the hijacking of a plane by an assailant who intended to have the internal flight redirected to a neighbouring Gulf Arab country. "The plot to hijack a Fokker-100 plane of Iran Air... was neutralised on Thursday night by the vigilance of the Guards," said a statement posted on the Guards´ Sepahnews website.