TV director charged with rape in German #MeToo scandal

Berlin: German prosecutors on Friday charged a prominent TV director with rape, in what could become Germany’s first high-profile #MeToo court case.

Dieter Wedel, 81, stands accused of raping an actress in a hotel room during an audition in 1996. The accusations first emerged in January 2018, and were the first in Germany since the global #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct gained momentum in the wake of the disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein’s downfall.