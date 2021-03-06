TV director charged with rape in German #MeToo scandal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Berlin: German prosecutors on Friday charged a prominent TV director with rape, in what could become Germany’s first high-profile #MeToo court case.
Dieter Wedel, 81, stands accused of raping an actress in a hotel room during an audition in 1996. The accusations first emerged in January 2018, and were the first in Germany since the global #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct gained momentum in the wake of the disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein’s downfall.