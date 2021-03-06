Man sentenced to death for murder

A sessions court on Friday awarded the death sentence to a man after finding him guilty of murdering a man and injuring his wife at their house three years ago.

According to the prosecution, Sami alias Pappu had killed Nayab Ali and injured his wife Nabila after he barging into their residence in Surjani Town in 2017. During the trial, the accused claimed that he was innocent and was falsely implicated in the case by the police after he failed to bribe the personnel. Pronouncing the verdict, the Model Criminal Court - West judge observed that the prosecution successfully proved the charges against the defendant, who could not prove his innocence.

Besides the capital punishment, the judge imposed a fine of Rs500,000 on Sami, which would be paid to the legal heirs of the deceased. For injuring the woman, he was given five years in jail and a fine of Rs100,000. The FIR had been registered under sections 302 (premeditated murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Surjani Town Police Station.

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court acquitted a man for lack of evidence in a case pertaining to drug peddling. According to the prosecution, the man and his absconding accomplices, Sikander alias Sikku and Waqas Azam, were selling drugs in Pak Colony. It added that police had found drugs and an unlicensed weapon on the accused at the time of his arrest in 2018 while his accomplices had managed to escape.

The ATC ordered the release of Sahil, observing that the prosecution could not establish the charges against him; hence, he was extended the benefit of doubt.