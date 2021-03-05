US company offers to set up Tech City in KP

PESHAWAR: A foreign investor and head of American IT Company Afiniti, Zia Chishti called on Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday.

The matters related to investment in the IT sector in KP came under discussion, said an official handout.

KP cabinet members Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Akbar Ayub Khan, Kamran Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir and other relevant officials were present on the occasion.

Zia Chishti expressed interest in investment in KP and said his company intended to establish a Tech City at a suitable site in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the proposed Tech City would have the initial capacity to accommodate 10,000 to 15,000 IT-related people.

Zia Chishti said over 50,000 employment opportunities would be created for the IT graduates through the project.

It was decided that a joint team of the KP government and Afiniti Company would be formed to identify a suitable site for the establishment of the proposed Tech City.

The chief minister assured that the KP government would fully support the company to set up Tech City.