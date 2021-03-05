SCCI wants more trade with Central Asian Republics

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has called for including export items to Central Asian Republics in the ‘Web-Based One Customs’ (WeBoC) system to boost trade.

SCCI President Sherbaz Bilour made the demand during a meeting with the member of Customs Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Tariq Huda in his office, according to a press release issued here on Thursday.

Senior Vice-President Engineer Manzoor Elahi and vice president Junaid Altaf were also present, said a press release.

Both sides agreed to take joint initiatives to remove hurdles impeding trade with Central Asian Republics, besides ensuring retaining tax-waiver status for the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and Provincially Administered Tribal Areas (Pata).

Endorsing the proposal by the SCCI delegation for inclusion of export items to Central Asian States into the WeBoC system,

the member customs FBR, Tariq Huda issued orders in this regard on the occasion.

The meeting was apprised about a flagship project of the SCCI, meant to promote trade with Central Asian Republics and sought the cooperation of FBR and other relevant government authorities concerned in this regard.

The chamber delegation highlighted the business community issues relating to taxes in newly merged districts and Pata.

Sherbaz Bilour stressed the need for removing obstacles in the way of trade with Central Asian Republics, which would give a boost to the country’s export and bring economic stability.

The SCCI delegation thanked Tariq Huda for issuing prompt orders on its proposal and positive response towards resolution of business community issues.

It was decided that a meeting with Customs FBR would be arranged every month to discuss business community issues.