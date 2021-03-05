Two killed in Bara incidents

BARA: Two persons were shot dead in separate incidents in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Thursday, local and official sources said.

They said Arif Khan was on his way home from Bara Bazaar when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on him on Alam Gudar road in Al-Haj Market, killing him on the spot.

In another incident, a man identified as Saqib Khan was working near his home when masked men opened fire on him in the Maidan area in Tirah valley, leaving him dead on the spot.

The accused managed to escape after committing the crimes.