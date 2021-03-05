Customs inspector held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Federal Investigation Agency on Thursday arrested an inspector of Customs Department for clearing a consignment against a lower custom duty.
An official of the FIA said Custom Inspector Qazi Zahid Qamar was arrested by a team headed by AD FIA Amjad Ali after lodging an FIR No 16/2021. The official said the accused had cleared a consignment of 119 precious Swiss watches against a nominal customs duty of Rs7601 and the total value was evaluated as only Rs11000.