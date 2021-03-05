Customs inspector held

PESHAWAR: Federal Investigation Agency on Thursday arrested an inspector of Customs Department for clearing a consignment against a lower custom duty.

An official of the FIA said Custom Inspector Qazi Zahid Qamar was arrested by a team headed by AD FIA Amjad Ali after lodging an FIR No 16/2021. The official said the accused had cleared a consignment of 119 precious Swiss watches against a nominal customs duty of Rs7601 and the total value was evaluated as only Rs11000.