Body formed to resolve dispute

MARDAN: On the directive of Commissioner Mardan Muntazir Khan, a seven-member committee was formed to resolve a dispute between the residents of Khazana Dheri to avoid any untoward situation in the area.

According to the notification, the seven-member committee will address the dispute of Mohammad Nawaz and Abdur Raziq, residents of Khazana Dheri, to avoid any untoward situation in the area.