Body formed to resolve dispute

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MARDAN: On the directive of Commissioner Mardan Muntazir Khan, a seven-member committee was formed to resolve a dispute between the residents of Khazana Dheri to avoid any untoward situation in the area.
According to the notification, the seven-member committee will address the dispute of Mohammad Nawaz and Abdur Raziq, residents of Khazana Dheri, to avoid any untoward situation in the area.