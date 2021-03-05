PDM demands fresh general elections

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Thursday demanded fresh general election in the country, though Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced seeking a vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

Addressing a news conference, the PDM leaders claimed the PM had lost majority of lower house of Parliament as 17 of its members voted against government's finance minister in the Senate elections. "The only option left with the PTI government for bringing the country out of crisis is to quit and pave the way for fresh polls," former PM Shahid Khaqan said. He was accompanied by PPP senior leader Raja Pervez Ashraf. Abbasi said the PM himself ran campaign for his finance minister while pledges of billions of rupees of development schemes were also made, but to no avail. "Now it is crystal clear that Prime Minister Imran Khan had lost confidence of the National Assembly," he said adding that it was a demand of the opposition, people and members from the treasury benches that the PTI government should quit. Abbasi said the PM talks about seeking confidence of the House, but he did not know about the Constitution. As per the Constitution, the president could ask the prime minister to seek confidence vote “if he feels that the Leader of the House had lost majority in the National Assembly. "Within 12 hours of prime minister's announcement that he will seek vote of confidence, the speaker Thursday left the dais abruptly and prorogued the session," he said. He said the 2018 elections gave the country nothing but economic and political crises. It was high time that people elect a new government, he added.

Raja Pervez Ashraf said the PTI government suffered an unprecedented defeat in the Senate election on Wednesday. He said the PTI faced defeat everywhere whether it was by-elections or the Senate elections. "Now any tactics to remain in power will be useless and the only honourable way out for Imran Khan is to resign and hold fresh general elections," he said. The PPP leader said it was Imran Khan who used to say that he would quit if 10 people raise slogan of ‘Go Imran go’. "Now 17 of his own members have voted against him," he said. Ridiculing a statement of Imran Khan, the PPP leader said if the prime minister could not run the government, he should resign and present himself before masses for fresh mandate. To a question, the former prime minister said the long march would go ahead as per schedule. The JUI-F parliamentarian, Shahida Akhtar Ali, said that presidential reference was filed in the Supreme Court unnecessarily to confuse the situation. She said there was no option for the government but to quit and secure fresh mandate of people after defeat in the Senate elections.