Youth kills wife over ‘domestic issue’

FAISALABAD: A youth killed his wife over ‘domestic issues’ on Thursday. Ali Raza of Sem Quarters, Lundianwala, with his accomplices allegedly hanged his wife. The police arrested the main culprit.

COLLEGE STUDENT SHOT DEAD: Three gunmen allegedly shot dead a college student near Faisalabad dry port. Asad Ali, a third year college student, was shot dead at a Sem Nullah of a textile mills by some unidentified accused.