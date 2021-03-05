close
Fri Mar 05, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 5, 2021

Youth kills wife over ‘domestic issue’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 5, 2021

FAISALABAD: A youth killed his wife over ‘domestic issues’ on Thursday. Ali Raza of Sem Quarters, Lundianwala, with his accomplices allegedly hanged his wife. The police arrested the main culprit.

COLLEGE STUDENT SHOT DEAD: Three gunmen allegedly shot dead a college student near Faisalabad dry port. Asad Ali, a third year college student, was shot dead at a Sem Nullah of a textile mills by some unidentified accused.

Latest News

More From Pakistan