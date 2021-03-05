Man held for ‘molesting’ son

TAXILA: An 11-year-old boy was allegedly molested by his father in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police Station, police said in a handout.

As per detail, the mother of victim lodged a complaint stating that her husband allegedly molested his real son in the house. DSP Taxila/Wah Circle Tahir Shah Kazmi has constituted an investigation team under the supervision of SHO Taxila to probe the matter.

The police arrested the suspect and shifted the accused and the victim to THQ Hospital for medical checkup where the molestation was confirmed. SP Potohar said the incident was being investigated.