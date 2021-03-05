Man commits suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KASUR: A man committed suicide over domestic issues near Masjid Allahabad in Maniar. Imran was upset over domestic issues and hanged himself with a ceiling fan.
BODY RECOVERED: Police Thursday recovered a body near Suttoki village. Police recovered the body of 24-year-old Babar from a pool of dirty water with signs of torture on his face and other parts The police shifted the body to hospital.