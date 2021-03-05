PDM to discuss long march, Senate chairman’s poll: Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would likely to hold its next meeting on March 8 to discuss highly political issues, especially after the victory of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on the Senate seat from Islamabad, sources told The News here on Thursday. When contacted, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi told The News that the PDM would hold its next meeting on Monday (March 6) to discuss some highly important political issues including long march and election for the post of the Senate chairman.

“The component parties of PDM will also present their proposals regarding arrangements for the long march in the meeting. The issues of the election of the Senate chairman and fast changing political scenario, especially in the context of victory of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on the Senate seat from Islamabad will also be discussed in the PDM meeting,” he said.