NAB reviews performance

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Javed Iqbal has directed to all regional bureaus to vigorously pursue under-trial cases.

He also directed them to appear in respected courts with complete preparation on the basis of solid documentary evidence so that corrupt

elements could be brought to justice and looted money could be deposited with the national exchequer.

The National Accountability Bureau said this while chairing a meeting to the review bureau performance at the NAB Headquarters.

He said that the NAB was committed to logical conclusion of mega corruption in collar crime cases by adopting the “Accountability for All” policy.

He said that the National Accountability Bureau had recovered Rs714 billion directly and indirectly which was a remarkable achievement.

He said that as per Gilani and Gallup survey, 59 per cent people had reposed trust in the NAB which was an encouragement to the officers who considered eradication of corruption as their national duty. During the meeting, it was informed that the operation and prosecution divisions were working closely with all regional bureaus to provide them operational and legal assistance in complaint verifications, inquiries, investigations.

It was informed that a mechanism of handling witnesses had been introduced and its results were encouraging.

The meeting was also informed that the NAB’s overall conviction ratio was approximately 68.8 per cent which was the best as compared to the other anti-corruption organisations.