AC adjourns hearing in Ramzan Sugar Mills case till 11th

LAHORE: An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday adjourned the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case against PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and his sons, Hamza Shahbaz and Suleman Shahbaz, till March 11. The court has summoned prosecution witnesses again for said date for cross examine. The court has adjourned the hearing without any development as the jail authorities didn’t produce Shahbaz Sharif before the court due to his health issue. However, Hamza Shahbaz joined the hearing for the first time after being released from jail on bail. In the reference, NAB blamed Hamza Shahbaz, the Chief Executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills, for getting constructed a drain, facilitating his mill with the public money in Chiniot. The then chief minister Shahbaz Sharif allegedly approved Rs210 million for the drain construction.