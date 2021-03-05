Corona kills another 64

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of active COVID-19 cases was Thursday recorded 17,117 with 1,1519 more people testing positive and 987 patients recovering during 24 hours.

Sixty-four patients died during 24 hours of whom 61 were under treatment in hospital and three in their respective quarantines and homes on Wednesday, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours, most of deaths occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 21 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 35 percent, Peshawar 16 percent and Lahore 35 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) were also occupied in four major areas of Gujrat 94 percent, Peshawar 39 percent, Lahore 25 percent and ICT 26 percent.

Around 211 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Around 40,473 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 9,052 in Sindh, 16,875 in Punjab, 6,857 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,766 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 771 in Balochistan, 392 in GB, and 760 in AJK.

Around 555,242 people have recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 585,435 cases have been detected including AJK 10,371, Balochistan 19,084, GB 4,957, ICT 44,921, KP 73,007, Punjab 174,191 and Sindh 258,904.

About 13,076 deaths have been recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 4,388 perished in Sindh, 5,480 in the Punjab, 2,096 in KP, 503 in ICT, 200 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 307 in AJK.

A total of 9,097,413 tests have been conducted, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities.