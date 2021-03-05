close
Fri Mar 05, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
March 5, 2021

It’s not kind of speech a PM gives: Sherry

Top Story

 
March 5, 2021

ISLAMABAD: PPP Senator Sherry Rehman Thursday said it was the same old rant and not the kind of speech a prime minister gave. “Seriously not the kind of speech a sitting PM gives. But then nothing about this government is normal. The same old rant in delusional form. No plan forward, blaming everything and the rot within on the past; it’s just all about his own political survival,” she tweeted.

Latest News

More From Top Story