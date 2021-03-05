Imran meets Gen Bajwa, ISI chief

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday held a detailed meeting with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and DG Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed to discuss internal and external security matters. The meeting took place a day after Finance Minister Hafeez Shaikh was defeated by the PDM candidate Yusuf Raza Gilani in the Senate election, triggering calls from the opposition leaders for the prime minister’s to resign.

General Bajwa and Lt Gen Faiz Hamid last called on Imran Khan on February 1 in which the three talked about the national security matters.