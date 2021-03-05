ECP discusses PM’s charges today

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday took notice of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the nation on the state television accusing it of protecting the sale of votes and damaging and discrediting democracy through the secret ballot. The Commission would deliberate on certain elements of the speech today (Friday) in its meeting presided over by the Chief Election Commission (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja. Well-placed sources in the Commission told The News on Thursday that an important meeting [of the Commission] had been convened and the matter would be deliberated on. The video of the prime minister’s speech has also been received.

The meeting will be held at the ECP Headquarters here. The sources said the Commission believed that it must not be discussed out of context for the political motives by anyone since it was discharging its duties in accordance with the demands of the Constitution and law.

The sources said the Commission was following a course correcting path in the interest of system without siding with anybody.

It would not be desirable to take on any institution for its weaknesses since use of irresponsible language couldn’t be tolerated.

The sources maintained that the Commission was not answerable to any authority, but it wouldn’t do anything that was in clash with the law.

Government officials have been involved in certain acts to pressurize the Commission for its causes which were ignored by the esteemed organization in the interest of smooth working without mentioning anywhere.

The chief executive of the country has used the national platform for denigrating the national institution which couldn’t be ignored, the sources reminded.

It is understood that the Commission would issue rejoinder to the chief executive for his assertions which had no relevance. I

Meanwhile, sources revealed that the Commission had gathered mindboggling facts about the irregularities committed in NA-75 Daska by-elections of February 19.

The probe in this regard is underway and the Commission wouldn’t spare any official involved in irregularities in the course of polls, which were declared null and void by the ECP, the sources added.