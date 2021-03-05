Capital punishment awardedin double murder case

SUKKUR: The Model Court, Sukkur, here on Thursday awarded two-time capital punishment to a police constable in a double murder case. Reports said two years ago, police constable Rahamatullah Gopang had gunned down his fiance Asia and her uncle Qurban over a charge of having illicit relations in the limits of A-Section Police Station of Sukkur. Later, the police managed to arrest the accused. The Model Court Judge, Zakaullah Abro, after examining the evidence and the confession statements of under-trial prisoner and witnesses, awarded two-time capital punishment to the accused.’’