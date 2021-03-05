Capital punishment awardedin double murder case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: The Model Court, Sukkur, here on Thursday awarded two-time capital punishment to a police constable in a double murder case. Reports said two years ago, police constable Rahamatullah Gopang had gunned down his fiance Asia and her uncle Qurban over a charge of having illicit relations in the limits of A-Section Police Station of Sukkur. Later, the police managed to arrest the accused. The Model Court Judge, Zakaullah Abro, after examining the evidence and the confession statements of under-trial prisoner and witnesses, awarded two-time capital punishment to the accused.’’