Annual Tree Plantation ceremony organised

SUKKUR: The Institute of Business Administration, Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, on Thursday organised the Annual Tree Plantation Ceremony.

Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, Vice Chancellor, Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, was the chief guest on the occasion, while Prof (retd) Shah Muhammad Luhrani, former dean Faculty of Commerce and Business Administration, was the guest of honour.

Prof Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, along with Prof (retd) Shah Muhammad Luhrani and Prof Dr Minhoon Khan Laghari, jointly planted a sapling on the premises of the institute. Talking to the participants of the ceremony, Prof Dr Ibupoto said trees and flowers are the beauty of nature, adding with the help of trees we can provide friendly environment at the campus besides minimising the scorching temperatures.