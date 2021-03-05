SHO ordered to register case against PPP leaders

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court, Circuit Bench, here on Thursday ordered the Station House Officer, Pir Jo Goth, to register a case against PPP MNA Syed Javeed Shah Jillani, Adviser to CM Nawab Wasan, and 25 others.

Reports said petitioner Jam Inamullah Mahesar, through his counsel Advocate Syed Jaffar Hussain Shah, maintianed in his petition that during the election campaign of 2018, PPP candidate for MNA Syed Javed Shah Jillani and candidate for MPA Nawab Khan Wasan had attacked their party camp office in Pir Jo Goth and injured six PML-F activists.

He maintained that the police had refused to register the case against them. He said he had also approached the District and Sessions Judge Khairpur for the FIR but his application was rejected. Sindh High Court Justice Nazar Akbar, after hearing the arguments, ordered the SHO Pir Jo Goth to register a case against Syed Javeed Shah, Nawab Khan Wasan and others within three days and ordered him to submit a report in the court.