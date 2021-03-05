Official denies glacial lake burst in Balakot

PESHAWAR: Provincial Project Coordinator for Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF-II) Fahad Bashir Bangash said on Thursday that no glacial lake has recently burst in Larri Kaghan area of Balakot, Mansehra district. He said this in response to the recent climatic event in Balakot. Bangash stated that it was not a glacial outburst, but it was an avalanche causing no loss to the local people or their properties.