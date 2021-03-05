close
Fri Mar 05, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
March 5, 2021

Official denies glacial lake burst in Balakot

National

BR
Bureau report
March 5, 2021

PESHAWAR: Provincial Project Coordinator for Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF-II) Fahad Bashir Bangash said on Thursday that no glacial lake has recently burst in Larri Kaghan area of Balakot, Mansehra district. He said this in response to the recent climatic event in Balakot. Bangash stated that it was not a glacial outburst, but it was an avalanche causing no loss to the local people or their properties.

Latest News

More From Pakistan