Diversity Hub-HR Metrics has announced the winners of the 2021 annual GDIB Awards

Karachi: Diversity Hub-HR Metrics on Thursday organizes annual GDIB Awards by engaging corporate sector from all over the country. Awards are based on Global Diversity & Inclusion Benchmarks Standards, which helps organizations in aligning Diversity & Inclusion strategy social and financial impact indicators.

The ceremony kicked off with a keynote address from Ms Sima Kamil, deputy governor State Bank of Pakistan about women’s financial inclusion, improving gender diversity, enabling banks to improve facilitation of women entrepreneurs, opportunities and challenges in women’s financial inclusion, internalize gender mainstreaming within organizations and women centric products and services.

The chief guest of the ceremony, deputy governor State Bank of Pakistan Ms Sima Kamil said that financial institutions cannot adequately address the female market segment without addressing its internal gender imbalance.

She said that only 13% of the staff of banks and 1% of branchless banking agents are women. More women working in leadership positions at financial institutions can also aid the development of policies and practices for improving gender balance across the financial sector as well as developing women friendly products and services.

She said that financial inclusion demands that men and women get equal opportunities to access and use formal financial services suited to their needs. Currently, women are disproportionately under-served by the country’s financial system as they have far fewer bank accounts than is reasonable given that they are about half the adult population.***