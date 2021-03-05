Japan provides five ambulances, financial assistance to PRCS

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Japan has provided five ambulances and financial assistance of $90,899 to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to help expand its outreach and services in the wake of any calamity or emergency situation. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed Thursday between PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq and Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Kuniori Matsuda at his residence.

As part of the ‘Project for Reusing Secondhand Ambulances in Rawalpindi, Islamabad,’ financed under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) scheme, Japan will provide five ambulances to PRCS besides a grant of $90,899 which will be utilised for transportation cost of ambulances from Japan to Pakistan, their re-conditioning and installation of first aid equipment.