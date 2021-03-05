Death sentence of Wali Babar's killers quashed

SUKKUR: A double bench of the Sindh High Court, Larkana, on Thursday, accepting the appeal of convicted accused in journalist Wali Babar case, quashed the sentence passed by the ATC Court, Kandhkot.

Reports said that on Thursday, Justice Muhammed Kareem Agha and Justice Zulfiqar Ali Sangi of Sindh High Court Bench, Larkana, had quashed capital punishment of two accused, Faisal Mota and Kamran alias Zeeshan, and life imprisonment of Faisal Mehmood alias Nafsiyati, Naveed alias Polka, Muhammad Ali Rizvi, Shahrukh alias Manni after scrutinising their appeal. The accused were MQM activists. In 2011, the special Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), Kandhkot, had handed down death sentences to two absconders and life imprisonment to four others found guilty of murdering TV reporter Wali Babar. The court had convicted two absconding accused, Faisal Mehmood and Kamran, giving death sentences in absentia. Four co-accused, Faisal Mehmood alias Nafsiyati, Naveed alias Polka, Muhammad Ali Rizvi and Shahrukh alias Manni, were handed down life terms.