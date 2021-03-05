Climate disasters prompt Australia’s first platypus refuge

SYDNEY: The world’s first dedicated platypus refuge will be established to rescue the unique Australian animals from climate change-fuelled crises, as bushfires and drought increasingly threaten their habitat.

Taronga Zoo announced it will build the facility in Dubbo, five hours northwest of Sydney, to provide emergency care to the river-dwelling, duck-billed mammals when disasters strike. With capacity to house up to 65 platypuses, it will also be used as a research facility to study the reproductive biology of the egg-laying animals, which are notoriously difficult to breed in captivity.

Phoebe Meagher, a wildlife conservation officer at Taronga, said the project was prompted by a prolonged drought and Australia’s 2019-2020 "Black Summer" of bushfires that devastated platypus habitats.

"We were just inundated with phone calls and emails asking us to come and help rescue platypus," she told AFP. "The drought and bushfires hit New South Wales really hard and there was just nowhere for these platypus to go." Scientists have estimated three billion animals died in the bushfires.