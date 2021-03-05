‘Venezuela violated Guyana’s airspace’

GEORGETOWN, Guyana: Guyana said on Thursday that Venezuelan fighter jets had violated its airspace and flown over military and police installations near the border between the two South American countries. Foreign Minister Hugh Todd summoned Venezuela’s ambassador Luis Edgardo Diaz Monclus and handed him a note to "register the government of Guyana’s condemnation of the recent violation of Guyana’s sovereignty," the foreign ministry said in a statement. Two Venezuelan Sukhoi Su-30 fighters had flown over Guyana’s Eterinbang at a very low altitude, it said.