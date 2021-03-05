71kg of waste found in stray Indian cow’s stomach

FARIDABAD, India: Indian vets have extracted 71 kilograms of plastic, nails and other garbage from a pregnant cow, but both the animal and her baby died. The case has highlighted the country’s twin problems of pollution and stray cattle. An estimated five million cows roam India’s cities, with many gorging on the vast amounts of plastic litter on the streets. This cow was rescued after a road accident in late February by the People For Animals Trust Faridabad.