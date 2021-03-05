Greece assesses damage from quake

ATHENS: Engineers in central Greece on Thursday were assessing the damage from a strong 6.3 magnitude quake that injured at least 11 people, damaged hundreds of buildings and spread panic.

The recovery work began as scores of people from the villages of Damasi and Mesochori, some 240 kilometres (149 miles) north of Athens, spent the night away from their homes after Wednesday’s quake, many sleeping in their cars.

Civil protection officials said tents had been set up at Damasi’s outdoor stadium for temporary accommodation, in addition to five hotels in the nearby town of Trikala and the main city of Larissa.