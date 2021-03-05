Pope says he will visit Iraq as ‘pilgrim of peace’

VATICAN CITY: On the eve of his historic trip to Iraq, Pope Francis paid tribute on Thursday to those who have suffered from years of violence, saying he came as a "pilgrim of peace". In a video message, the 84-year-old offered his hand to "brothers and sisters of other religions", but also highlighted the heavy toll paid by Iraq’s Christian communities, saying there had been "too many martyrs". "I long to meet you, to see your faces, to visit your land, ancient and extraordinary cradle of civilisation," the pope said.