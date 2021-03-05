close
Fri Mar 05, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 5, 2021

Smart lockdown in 12 hot spots

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
March 5, 2021

The Punjab govt extended smart lockdown in hotspot areas of the City with maximum emergence of Covid-19 cases. According to a notification issued by P&SHD, Punjab on Thursday, the smart lockdown has been imposed in hotspot areas of Lahore till 13.03.2021. The smart lockdown in district has been imposed in 12 hotspot areas in three towns including Cantonment, Data Ganj Bakhsh Town and Samanabad Town.

