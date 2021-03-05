NZ arrests two over mosque attacks anniversary threat

WELLINGTON: New Zealand police arrested two people on Thursday over online threats against two Christchurch mosques targeted in a white supremacist attack two years ago that claimed the lives of 51 Muslims.

Police in the South Island city announced the pair’s arrest as Christchurch prepares for the second anniversary of the horrific attack on March 15, 2019. They said no charges had yet been laid and did not provide further details. "We take all threats of this nature seriously and we are working closely with our Muslim community," police said.