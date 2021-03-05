Amnesty denounces ‘enforced disappearance’ of Egyptian family

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Beirut: Amnesty International on Thursday denounced "shocking crimes" it said were committed against a couple and their toddler in Egypt, including their almost two-year "enforced disappearance". University teacher Manar Adel Abu el-Naga, her husband Omar Abdelhamid Abu el-Naga -- both 27 -- and their then-one-year-old son were taken on March 9, 2019 by security forces from their home in the city of Alexandria, the rights group said.