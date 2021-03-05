Australian teen dies after box jellyfish sting

BRISBANE, Australia: An Australian teenager has died after a suspected box jellyfish sting, authorities said on Thursday, in a rare case believed to be the country’s first such death in 15 years.

Health officials said the 17-year-old was stung while swimming at Bamaga, a remote community on the tip of Cape York in Australia’s far north, on February 22. He was airlifted to a hospital where he died on March 1, according to police. The Australian box jellyfish, or Chironex fleckeri, is among the world’s most venomous creatures. —AFP