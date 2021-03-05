close
Fri Mar 05, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
March 5, 2021

UK police

World

AFP
March 5, 2021

London: UK police on Thursday said they would not launch a formal probe into claims of underhand tactics by a BBC journalist to secure a 1995 television interview with the late princess Diana. Commander Alex Murray, of London’s Metropolitan Police, said it was "not appropriate to begin a criminal investigation" after consideration of the matter by specialist detectives.

Latest News

More From World