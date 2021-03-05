tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Vetlanda, Sweden: The small Swedish town of Vetlanda was in shock on Thursday, reeling from a stabbing attack that left seven injured, while police said it was too early to determine the motives of the suspected 22-year old Afghan assailant. Authorities said Thursday the case was being treated as attempted murder, while police said they were investigating "potential terror motives."