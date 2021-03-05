71kg of waste found in Indian cow’s stomach

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FARIDABAD, India: Indian vets have extracted 71 kilograms of plastic, nails and other garbage from a pregnant cow, but both the animal and her baby died. The case has highlighted the country’s twin problems of pollution and stray cattle. An estimated five million cows roam India’s cities, with many gorging on the vast amounts of plastic litter on the streets.