Shopkeeper killed, Rangers official among three injured in firing incidents

A shopkeeper was killed and three others, including a Rangers official, were wounded in separate firing incidents in parts of the metropolis on Thursday. According to police, some men, presumably robbers, killed a man for putting up resistance at his shop in MPR Colony in Orangi Town.

Following the incident, police and rescuers reached the site and transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where police pronounced him dead. The deceased person was later identified as 60-year-old Syed Akram, son of Haji Lala Jan.

SHO Kamran said the deceased personâ€™s son told police that he was at his house while his father left the shop to offer prayers. He added that two armed men on a motorcycle came to the shop shortly after his father had returned after offering prayers, and escaped after shooting the victim.

The shopkeeper was shot once in his neck and died shortly after it. Police said the case was being investigated from different angles and the investigators were trying to ascertain whether the victim was killed over a personal enmity or during a robbing bid. Further investigations are under way.

Separately, a Rangersâ€™ sub-inspector, Shoaib, was shot and injured in a firing incident in Scheme 33, Madina Colony within the remits of the Sacchal police station. The injured Rangers official was transported to the Rangers Hospital in North Nazimabad. Police said he was in plainclothes when he was shot and armed suspects also snatched his mobile phone before escaping. A case has been registered.

In another incident, 55-year-old Wali Usman was shot and injured in a firing incident that took place over offering resistance during a mugging bid in Paposh Nagar. The injured man was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, another person was wounded after he offered resistance during a mugging bid in Gulistan Colony in the Lyari neighbourhood. The injured person was identified as 45-year-old Sajjad Firdous. He was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.