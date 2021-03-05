Patel, Ashwin spin England out for 205 in final Test

AHMEDABAD: Indian spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin took seven wickets between them as England’s batting failed again on the first day of the fourth and final Test on Thursday.

England managed only 205 and India, leading the series 2-1, reached 24 for one after fast bowler James Anderson trapped Shubman Gill lbw for nought on the third ball of the innings.

Rohit Sharma (8) and Cheteshwar Pujara (15) were batting.

Joe Root won the toss for the third time in the series and chose to bat at the world’s biggest cricket venue in Ahmedabad, where India won the spin-dominated third Test inside two days.

Wickets again fell thick and fast and Ben Stokes’ 55 held England’s score together.

“We will look back on that be disappointed by some of the batting, we’re more than capable of scoring more than 300 on a wicket like that,” said Stokes.

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj claimed two wickets including Root’s prized scalp and spinner Washington Sundar took one to cut short Stokes’ stay.

“It’s not like the ball is turning or something,” said Siraj.

“It’s a good batting wicket and we would like to bat for as many sessions as possible.”

The spin, introduced in the sixth over, was again devastating and Patel removed openers Dom Sibley for two and Zak Crawley for nine to set off his haul of four for the day.

Root went for five to an in-swinging Siraj delivery as his side slumped to 30-3 before Stokes put on key partnerships with Jonny Bairstow, who made 28, and Ollie Pope (29).

Score Board

England won toss

England 1st innings

Z. Crawley c Siraj b Patel 9

D. Sibley b Patel 2

J. Bairstow lbw b Siraj 28

J. Root lbw b Siraj 5

B. Stokes lbw b Sundar 55

O. Pope c Gill b Ashwin 29

D. Lawrence st Pant b Patel 46

B. Foakes c Rahane b Ashwin 1

D. Bess lbw b Patel 3

J. Leach lbw b Ashwin 7

J. Anderson not out 10

Extras (b3, lb5, nb1, w1) 10

Total (75.5 overs, all out) 205

Fall: 1-10 (Sibley), 2-15 (Crawley), 3-30 (Root), 4-78 (Bairstow), 5-121 (Stokes), 6-166 (Pope), 7-170 (Foakes), 8-188 (Lawrence), 9-189 (Bess), 10-205 (Leach)

Bowling: Sharma 9-2-23-0, Siraj 14-2-45-2 (nb1, w1), Patel 26-7-68-4, Ashwin 19.5-4-47-3, Sundar 7-1-14-1

India 1st innings

S. Gill lbw b Anderson 0

R. Sharma not out 8

C. Pujara not out 15

Extras (nb1) 1

Total (12 overs, 1 wicket) 24

Fall: 1-0 (Gill)

To bat: V. Kohli, A. Rahane, R. Pant, W. Sundar, A. Patel, R. Ashwin, I. Sharma, M. Siraj

Bowling: Anderson 5-5-0-1, Stokes 2-1-4-0, Leach 4-0-16-0, Bess 1-0-4-0 (nb1)

Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Virender Sharma (IND)