PCB administers COVID vaccine to players

KARACHI: The process of administering COVID vaccines dozes to players involved in the HBL PSL 2021 started urgently on Thursday, the PCB Director Medical and Sports Sciences Dr Sohail Salim said at a news conference.

“Today vaccination started and we administered vaccines to 22 people. We give 30 minutes to every player. If there is any reaction, so that we could see. We have given the option to everyone and the process is continuing,” he said.

“Some foreign players have shown willingness to have the vaccination. We are ready to give them the vaccines also. It is up to them,” said Sohail.

Asked why they did not administer vaccines to the players ahead of the event Sohail said: “Before that we had organised both national cricket and international cricket with these people. We delivered when COVID level was much higher. There was no such situation at that time which could convince us that we should administer vaccines,” he said.

He said it is possible to get contracted while living in the bubble. “A possibility of emerging cases in the bio-secure bubble is always there. It is also air-borne. Every effort has been made to minimise contact. In big sports it can happen and has happened,” said Sohail.

He said 14-day isolation is not necessary. “A 14-day isolation period is not necessary. There are different protocols,” he said. “Whenever a player reported to us symptoms we isolated him. It is also the responsibility of the players. Some people don’t consider symptoms as of COVID and so don’t report which creates problems,” he pointed out.