PSL postponed indefinitely as more players test positive

KARACHI: The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 was on Thursday postponed for an indefinite period after three more players of two different teams tested positive for COVID, taking the overall tally to seven.

The issue further complicated when Karachi Kings Australian all-rounder Daniel Christian pulled out of the event.

The PCB held an emergency virtual meeting with the owners of all the six franchises and it was decided with consensus that the event should be postponed, the board said in a press release.

At a news conference later in the day, PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “We have postponed the HBL PSL-6 until a later date.

“It’s a very challenging day for us and for all stakeholders, who have been involved,” he said.

“You are aware the SOPs were put in place for the PSL bearing in mind that we had delivered two Test series, a national T20 with 30 odd matches across two venues and also the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy where at one time we had 12 teams (1st and 2nd XI),” the dejected Wasim said.

“It was a great disappointment for us that we have found ourselves in a situation where neither us nor all others are able to provide and what we need to provide and that is the full protection of players. The health and well-being of all players comes first and foremost above anything else,” he said. “We had a discussion this morning with the franchise owners and we came to the conclusion that it was best to postpone the event,” Wasim said.

“We entered that meeting with the franchise owners with one or two possible solutions. One in terms of looking to halt the proceedings for five days until we are able to make sense whether we could move forward. There was a strong consensus that it was untenable to continue,” he said.

“Franchises made it clear that players are very nervous, anxious and apprehensive. Three more cases overnight, so this is a trickle effect. They made it clear that the players were not in a mental state to continue the event. They did not want to put the players in additional risk and there was no need to do it,” he said.

“Seven players have contracted the virus since February 27 and for us that was the most important thing. Once the players start becoming affected that becomes an issue. And there was a trickle effect of that happening over the last few days and that for us became a prime concern and concern for the franchises. So we decided to postpone the event,” Wasim said.

He said sending players back safely was the main focus of the PCB now. “. . . so that we can safely get them out and they can start to travel where they need to travel,” he said. “In terms of moving forward, we want to continue and finish the HBL PSL-6 as we did with the HBL PSL-5 where we found a window and we finished those matches. I believe we will be able to find that window at a later date,” he stressed.

“We had to deal with a minor breach in the beginning. And we did everything we possibly could. Any SOP for a bio-secure bubble takes partnership, discipline and self-policing.

“This is not about the blame game. This is a collective effort that we all had the responsibility to . . . self-police the environment. Unfortunately, we were unable to do it effectively enough and hence we found ourselves in the situation today,” Wasim said.

“The situation was outside our control. Internationally it has made news. It is a difficult day. All our work had gone into our last premier tournament of the year. But as a nation we remain resilient and as PCB we remain resilient that we with the support of the franchises can make sure we can complete the remaining matches before the end of the year,” Wasim said.

He said it would take time to rebuild the trust. “To regain the trust it will take some time and take some effort but we are determined to learn from our mistakes that we made. I hope everybody will learn from the mistakes, to make sure such a thing does not happen again,” he said.

When asked how they would find a window amid a packed international calendar, Wasim said: “There is no issue in making a window if you want to do so. Lot of cricket is happening. We also will have to think about players’ welfare because our international players in particular are working hard while representing their country. There are windows which we will explore with the franchises. There is everybody’s interest. But trust will need to be built,” he said.

When asked if franchises blamed the PCB for what has happened, Wasim said: “There are a lot of emotions at the moment. Franchises have invested a lot of money. Everybody has invested time to make the PSL work. Why did our domestic cricket work? It did because it was properly policed and everything was being done. This is not about blaming anybody.

“We will fully investigate this matter. We will talk with BoG about what went wrong, what we did not deliver. Currently we have to limit the damage as much as possible to Pakistan cricket,” Wasim said.

“As bilateral cricket is going forward with some countries, we fully expect that a number of hard decisions we have to make, we have to take a good look at ourselves. The thing is that we could have done better and collectively there are a lot of things which we could have done better.”