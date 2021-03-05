Aqeel faces tough task in Davis Cup opening singles

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan No 2 Aqeel Khan faces a daunting task as he will take on top Japan’s Yosuke Watanuki in the opening singles of the Davis Cup World Group I tie that springs into action today (Friday) here at the Pakistan Sports Complex grasscourts.

In the second singles, Aisamul Haq Qureshi will lock horns against Japan No 2 seed Uchida Kaichi on the same day.

The veteran of 111 Davis Cup matches, Aqeel has played an instrumental role in bringing Pakistan to this level. Will Aqeel be in a position to give Pakistan a winning start against the Asian No 1 nation? is a question whose answer Aqeel himself does not know at this stage.

“We have hardly played against Japanese players. They have required exposure and experience of playing against quality players. At the same time, I am confident that when it comes to playing at the grasscourts, we have got a good record,” he said while talking to ‘The News’.

Aqeel hoped to make the best use of his experience against Watanuki, who has played just one Davis Cup match.

“I know they have got inexperienced team with No 1 player having a brief international experience behind. Still, I feel that they are a tough side.”

Aqeel and Aisam will also play doubles tomorrow (Saturday) against former junior Wimbledon champion Mochizuki Shintaro and Watanuki before the reverse singles.

The reverse singles, also scheduled for the same day, will see Aisam and Watanuki making first use of the grasscourts with Aqeel and Uchida Kaichi following the last singles of the tie.

“I am happy that our top player will be in action at the outset of the tie. That is good for us as we would be knowing as what is in the store for the coming matches,” Japan’s non-playing captain Iwabuchi Satoshi said.

He added that his team would definitely miss the top seven players with the reason that are too committed to the international circuit.

“We are going to host the Olympics a few months later. These players are busy gathering points to earn a place in the Olympics so that is the reason behind missing the Davis Cup.”

Satoshi admitted that his team lacked experience. “When it comes to experience, our team is lacking in this regard. At the same time, our players have vast experience when it comes to playing against the best around the world. Having Wimbledon junior champion with us means we have got experience of playing on grasscourts.”

Pakistan’s non-playing captain Mushaf Zia said his team was having bright chances of upsetting Japan. “No doubt they have got a formidable team and could be very good at any court. We never have beaten Japan in the Davis Cup tie before. I feel this could be a golden chance for us. This time we should beat them as we are being represented by players who have greater experience at the grass than the young-looking Japan side.”

Mushaf also praised Aqeel and Aisam for carrying Pakistan’s hopes. “They are legends of the game and true players. The best thing about them is that they even can go all out for a win,” he said.

The draw ceremony was conducted by ITF Tie Referee Norbert Peick. Secretary IPC Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna was the chief guest on the occasion. PTF president Salim Saifullah Khan and PSB deputy director general Mansoor Ahmad were also present at the ceremony.